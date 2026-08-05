Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PAV.H) (the "Company" or "Pacific Arc") announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $50,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering may close in one or more tranches. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

No finder's fees or commissions are expected to be paid in connection with the Offering.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any such participation would constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, on the basis that the fair market value of any insider participation in the Offering would not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or does not expect", "is expected", anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the financial markets generally, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms announced or at all, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient funds under the Offering, the ability of the Company to obtain requisite TSXV acceptance of the Offering, the ability of the Company to apply the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308254

Source: Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.