Amdocs Management Limited: Cielo Selects Amdocs to Bring Intelligent Connectivity to Its Entire Brazilian Payment Terminal Network

Amdocs Remote eSIM Manager, part of the Amdocs eSIM Cloud Platform, empowers Cielo to deliver intelligent, software-defined connectivity across Brazil's payment ecosystem

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Cielo, one of Brazil's largest payment services providers, has selected Amdocs Remote eSIM Manager to modernize and transform its nationwide payment terminal connectivity platform.

Under this engagement, Cielo will transition from traditional SIM-based connectivity model to an intelligent, software-defined connectivity model across its fleet of payment terminals deployed throughout Brazil.

Leveraging Amdocs' award-winning eSIM Cloud Platform, the solution enables secure remote provisioning and lifecycle management of connectivity profiles, allowing devices to dynamically connect to the best available mobile network. This ensures continuous connectivity and helps maintain uninterrupted payment processing across Brazil's diverse network environments.

With the deployment of Amdocs Remote eSIM Manager, Cielo will gain advanced capabilities to manage connectivity across its payment terminal ecosystem, including eSIM lifecycle management and remote provisioning, dynamic switching between mobile network operators, real-time network quality monitoring and optimization, intelligent connectivity orchestration for payment terminals, and secure remote activation and profile management.

"As digital payments continue to expand across Brazil, resilient and intelligent connectivity is essential to ensure seamless experiences for merchants and consumers," said Carlos Alves, Chief Technology Officer, Cielo. "We are happy to partner with Amdocs to leverage eSIM technology and move towards a more flexible, scalable connectivity model that will transform our nationwide payment terminal network. This will help us deliver improved transaction reliability, simplified operations, and support the continued growth of Brazil's digital payments ecosystem."

"Seamless connectivity is the foundation of so many activities in our daily lives, from the entertainment we watch to the commerce transactions we make," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We're proud to work with Cielo as they bring the full capability of Amdocs eSIM Cloud to one of Latin America's leading payment networks, helping to simplify and streamline both merchant and customer experiences."

Supporting Resources

Read more about Amdocs Remote eSIM Manager, here

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Cielo

Cielo is one of Brazil's largest payment services providers and a key player in the country's financial ecosystem. Founded in 1995, the company provides acquiring and payment processing infrastructure to merchants across Brazil, ranging from small businesses to large retailers. Cielo processes billions of transactions annually and plays a central role in enabling digital commerce nationwide.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cielo-selects-amdocs-to-bring-intelligent-connectivity-to-its-ent-1201479