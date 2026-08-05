Amdocs Management Limited: Optimum Transforms Customer Bill Experience with AI-Enhanced Platform Powered by Amdocs aOS Cognitive Core

Digital first, agentic experience simplifies billing to provide greater transparency, less confusion, and stronger self-service

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Optimum, a leading provider of fiber internet, mobile, and TV services, has launched a redesigned customer billing experience powered by Amdocs Bill Experience. The new platform delivers a simpler, more intuitive way for customers to view and manage their monthly bills with clearer explanations, intuitive visual insights, and agentic proactive bill guidance that helps answer customer questions before they require additional support. Powered by Amdocs' Cognitive Core, a core capability within aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco, the deployment will enable Optimum to achieve AI-driven automation, operational efficiency, and continuous service optimization.

As part of Optimum's broader transformation journey, Amdocs Bill Experience modernizes what was once a static monthly statement into a digital-first, agentic experience. With a cleaner, user-friendly statement layout, Optimum customers can better understand their charges, usage, balances, promotions, and discounts, while embedded payment access helps make it faster to take action.

Supporting the experience are native Agentic AI capabilities, including agentic bill insights, which proactively identify what has changed since a customer's previous bill, explain those changes in clear, easy-to-understand language, and provide intuitive visual breakdowns of monthly charges.

"Our customers shouldn't need to contact customer service simply to understand their bill," said Luciano Ramos, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Optimum. "Optimum's new customer bills, powered by Amdocs Billing Experience, make it easier for customers to see exactly what they're paying for, understand changes from month to month and manage their services with confidence. By making the billing experience simpler and more intuitive, we're establishing greater trust through transparency, reducing friction and confusion, and ultimately creating a more seamless experience from the moment a customer opens their bill."

"For many customers, billing is the most frequent and important interaction they have with their service provider. Delivering a proactive, contextualized, and personalized billing experience is fundamental to improving customer satisfaction, strengthening loyalty and reducing churn," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "By leveraging AI to streamline and enhance this pivotal engagement, Optimum is providing customers with greater clarity, deeper understanding and a more memorable experience. Through native Agentic AI capabilities, we're helping transform billing from a transactional touchpoint into an intelligent engagement that drives meaningful business outcomes."

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs Customer Experience Suite, here

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Learn more about Optimum's products and services, here

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mallory Smith

Amdocs Public Relations

Mallory.smith@amdoc.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/optimum-transforms-customer-bill-experience-with-ai-enhanced-plat-1201811