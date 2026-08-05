Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed FLURRY (Flurry Governance Token) at 1:00pm on August 4, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/flurry_usdt

About FLURRY (Flurry Governance Token)

Flurry Finance is the future of yield farming. The Flurry Protocol is a yield aggregator that provides earn, trade, and spend with stability, flexibility, and ease!

No lockup periods, nor technical barriers, it offers a better user experience on DeFi that allows you to use your tokens as a medium of exchange while earning yield.

Why FLURRY (Flurry Governance Token)

FLURRY is worth watching because it combines cross-chain yield optimization, liquidity, and automation in a user-friendly DeFi product. Unlike traditional yield aggregators that focus on a single network, FLURRY aims to identify the best net yield opportunities across multiple chains while accounting for transaction costs. Its rhoToken is pegged 1:1 to the underlying stablecoin, allowing users to continue using their funds without redeeming or locking them up. Meanwhile, the entire yield-generation process is automated and transparent, enabling users to earn interest simply by holding rhoTokens.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Flurry Governance Token

Flurry Governance Token Token Symbol: FLURRY

FLURRY Total Supply: 10,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Seed: 5%

Private: 9%

Public: 1%

Team: 15%

Advisor: 5%

Partnerships: 15%

Community: 40%

Reserve: 10%

Learn More About FLURRY (Flurry Governance Token)

Website: https://www.flurry.finance/

X: https://x.com/FlurryFi

Telegram: https://t.me/FlurryFinance_Official

Whitepaper: https://www.flurry.finance/Flurry.Litepaper.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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Source: LBank