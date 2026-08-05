Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed FLURRY (Flurry Governance Token) at 1:00pm on August 4, 2026 (UTC).
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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/flurry_usdt
About FLURRY (Flurry Governance Token)
Flurry Finance is the future of yield farming. The Flurry Protocol is a yield aggregator that provides earn, trade, and spend with stability, flexibility, and ease!
No lockup periods, nor technical barriers, it offers a better user experience on DeFi that allows you to use your tokens as a medium of exchange while earning yield.
Why FLURRY (Flurry Governance Token)
FLURRY is worth watching because it combines cross-chain yield optimization, liquidity, and automation in a user-friendly DeFi product. Unlike traditional yield aggregators that focus on a single network, FLURRY aims to identify the best net yield opportunities across multiple chains while accounting for transaction costs. Its rhoToken is pegged 1:1 to the underlying stablecoin, allowing users to continue using their funds without redeeming or locking them up. Meanwhile, the entire yield-generation process is automated and transparent, enabling users to earn interest simply by holding rhoTokens.
Tokenomics
- Token Name:Flurry Governance Token
- Token Symbol: FLURRY
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000
Allocation Breakdown:
- Seed: 5%
- Private: 9%
- Public: 1%
- Team: 15%
- Advisor: 5%
- Partnerships: 15%
- Community: 40%
- Reserve: 10%
Learn More About FLURRY (Flurry Governance Token)
Website: https://www.flurry.finance/
X: https://x.com/FlurryFi
Telegram: https://t.me/FlurryFinance_Official
Whitepaper: https://www.flurry.finance/Flurry.Litepaper.pdf
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website: https://www.lbank.com/
X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange
Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank
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Email: press@lbank.com
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Source: LBank