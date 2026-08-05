Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 (and as compared with the second quarter of 2025).

All amounts presented in this news release are in United States dollars ("U.S. dollars"), unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue increased by 18% to $15.4 million, a new quarterly record

Annual Recurring Revenue 1 increased by 13% to $15.0 million, a new milestone

increased by 13% to $15.0 million, a new milestone Gross Profit Margin increased by 190 basis points to 54.9%

Loss for the period was $1.0 million

Loss per Share was consistent at $0.02

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 35% to $690,000

increased by 35% to $690,000 Liquidity1 more than doubled to $41.3 million

"Tantalus is pleased to see our business continuing to thrive. At $15.4 million, the Company set a new record for the most revenue generated during a quarter. The Company also delivered milestones for revenue generated in the first six months of a year and on a trailing twelve-month basis," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "We continue to deliver strong gross profit margins, are increasing annual recurring revenue, and are improving Adjusted EBITDA margin contributions as a result of efficiencies and leverage within our business model. The demand for our data-driven solutions remains durable, with more utilities deploying the TRUSense GatewayTM and utilizing our analytics solutions as they continue to prioritize a data-centric approach to their mandate to modernize their distribution grids."

Q2 2026 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period, unless otherwise noted )

Revenue: The Company set a new quarterly record by generating $15.4 million of revenue, reflecting 18% year-over-year growth. The strong result was driven by adding new utilities to the Company's user community and expanding deployments with existing customers.

Recurring Revenue 1 : Recurring Revenue 1 generated during the period increased to $3.6 million and represented 23% of total revenue in the quarter. The increase continues to validate the Company's operating model with the activation of Connected Devices and Infrastructure ("Connected Devices") triggering recurring revenue through the life of a grid modernization deployment.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin: Gross Profit improved to $8.5 million and Consolidated Gross Profit Margin was 54.9%. The favorable results were driven by the mix of Connected Devices shipped during the quarter and strong contributions from software license revenue.

Loss and Loss Per Share: Loss for the period was $1.0 million representing a loss per share of $0.02. The loss primarily reflected higher operating expenses, including investments in sales and marketing as well as research and development to support longer-term growth initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 : The Company delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $690,000, reflecting an increase of 35% over the prior year period. The increase reflects the operating leverage within the Company's business model.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Cash Flow from Operating Activities reflected a cash outflow of approximately $5.7 million, driven primarily by working capital investments. These investments included approximately $2 million in inventory balances to proactively secure supply for key components amid selective cost and capacity constraints within the supply chain, and approximately $2.7 million related to the seasonal movement in deferred revenues. The Company expects the majority of the investment in inventory to support deployments in the second half of 2026 and into early 2027.

Liquidity1: Tantalus' liquidity improved to approximately $41.3 million, consisting of $29.3 million of cash and borrowing availability of $12.0 million under its line of credit facility.

OTHER KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") 1 Growth : ARR 1 increased by approximately 13% year over year to another record-high level of $15.0 million as of June 30, 2026.

Sales Order Conversion : During Q2 2026, the Company converted $9.9 million of orders from its sales pipeline. For the first six months of 2026, total orders converted were $29.5 million, reflecting a year-to-date book-to-bill ratio of 0.97x, measured against the Company's highest first half revenue on record. This ratio is consistent with management's experience of utility budget cycles and contract approvals, rather than a change in underlying demand. The Company continues to see durable demand supported by a growing, qualified pipeline of opportunities across both operating segments.

Growth of User Community : The Company added five new utilities during the quarter, bringing the number of new utilities through the first six months of 2026 to eight in total. The Company continues to demonstrate its ability to convert new accounts from its sales pipeline, with eight additional utilities currently in a contracting process with the Company.

TRUSense Gateway Progress : As of the date of this news release, the number of utilities placing orders for the TRUSense Gateway TM increased to 77. Of these utilities, 37 are now beyond the pilot phase and approximately 30% are new to Tantalus' user community. With approximately 6,200 TRUSense Gateways TM shipped to date, the Company continues to validate its first-mover advantage and differentiated approach that is securing additional opportunities.

Amended loan facility and repayment of EDC Term Loan: On June 26, 2026, the Company amended its loan facility, which now provides aggregate commitments of up to $20.0 million, comprising of a $12.0 million revolving credit facility, a new $3.5 million term loan ("New Term Loan"), and $4.5 million in letters of credit capacity. Subsequent to quarter-end, on July 6, 2026, the Company fully repaid the outstanding balance of the term loan from EDC of approximately $6.0 million plus accrued interest.

Launch of TRUGridTM Verify and TRUGridTM Advantage: On May 12, 2026, the Company announced the launch of TRUGridTM Verify, an AI-enabled analytics application that identifies and eliminates hidden errors in GIS and AMI data. The Company also launched TRUGridTM Advantage, a dedicated managed service offering to support the deployment of Tantalus' suite of analytics solutions. Both offerings have customers actively leveraging these new capabilities.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-854-4410 Participant International Dial In: 1-412-317-5791

Participants, please ask to be joined to the Tantalus Systems call.

Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tHvGHj5p

REPLAY INFORMATION

A conference call and webcast replay will be available until August 13, 2026. To access the conference call replay, please see details below:

U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 8840340

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Information included in this press release is a summary of results and financial statement excerpts and should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026, audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com.

All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, unless otherwise indicated. All results are reported in U.S. dollars, and all amounts included in the tables attached to this press release are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

The accompanying notes to the financial statements are an integral part of the following consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.tantalus.com or on www.sedarplus.ca.

TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except for shares and per share amounts)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



Note

2026



2025



2026



2025





























Revenue 10 $ 15,420

$ 13,088

$ 30,513

$ 24,992

Cost of sales 4, 10

6,953



6,147



14,156



11,545







8,467



6,941



16,357



13,447



















Expenses

















Sales and marketing 7 (e)

3,377



2,811



6,369



5,562

Research and development 7 (e)

3,255



1,706



5,532



3,237

General and administrative 7 (e)

2,272



2,219



4,488



4,368

Depreciation and amortization



427



408



847



826







9,331



7,144



17,236



13,993



















Operating loss



(864 )

(203 )

(879 )

(546 )

















Other (expenses) earnings

















Foreign exchange gain (loss)



40



(324 )

(187 )

(270 ) Interest income



193



-



338



-

Finance expenses



(247 )

(360 )

(488 )

(722 ) Unrealized gain on loan modification



-



16



-



16







(14 )

(668 )

(337 )

(976 )

















Loss before income taxes



(878 )

(871 )

(1,216 )

(1,522 ) Income tax expense



127



32



194



32

Loss for the period



(1,005 )

(903 )

(1,410 )

(1,554 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



2



-



2

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$ (1,005 ) $ (901 ) $ (1,410 ) $ (1,552 )

















Loss per share (basic and diluted) 8 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 )

















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (basic and diluted) 8

56,473,418



51,077,976



55,319,966



50,963,641

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





June 30,

December 31,



Note

2026



2025

Assets













Current assets













Cash

$ 29,272

$ 12,618

Accounts receivable 3

9,194



9,870

Inventory 4

9,484



7,954

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,697



2,004

Total current assets



49,647



32,446

Property and equipment



1,236



1,160

Right-of-use assets



1,926



1,462

Intangible assets



4,332



4,674

Goodwill



3,445



3,445

Total assets

$ 60,586

$ 43,187











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5 $ 16,625

$ 18,453

Deferred revenue and deposits



9,088



8,209

Lease liabilities



888



746

Term loan - current portion 6

1,586



1,596

Total current liabilities



28,187



29,004

Accrued warranty



622



525

Deferred revenue and deposits



12



13

Lease liabilities 1,275



976

Term loan 6

7,845



5,167

Total liabilities



37,941



35,685

Total shareholders' equity



22,645



7,502

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 60,586

$ 43,187

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



Note

2026



2025



2026



2025

Cash (used in) provided by

























Operating Activities

























Loss for the period

$ (1,005 ) $ (903 ) $ (1,410 ) $ (1,554 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash flows:

















Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



(114 )

88



217



110

Depreciation of equipment



88



75



173



146

Amortization of intangible assets



194



192



386



385

Amortization of right-of-use asset



145



141



288



295

Share-based compensation 7 (e)

775



305



1,120



548

Accrued interest added to EDC Term Loan principal



-



161



-



161

Finance expenses



247



360



488



722

Amortization of deferred financing cost



6



-



12



21

Unrealized gain on loan modification



-



(16 )

-



(16 ) Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital

















Accounts receivable 3

(749 )

142



676



67

Inventory 4

(2,081 )

(259 )

(1,530 )

(448 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets



109



(89 )

308



222

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5

(426 )

909



(2,233 )

692

Accrued warranty



13



-



97



-

Deferred revenue and deposits



(2,663 )

(1,505 )

879



1,858

Lease payments for interest



(48 )

(40 )

(92 )

(83 ) Interest paid on loans



(199 )

(319 )

(396 )

(638 ) Net cash (used in) provided by Operating Activities



(5,708 )

(758 )

(1,017 )

2,488



















Investing Activities

















Purchase of equipment



(161 )

(198 )

(249 )

(392 ) Purchase of intangible assets



(44 )

-



(44 )

-

Net Cash used in Investing Activities



(205 )

(198 )

(293 )

(392 )

















Financing Activities

















Repayment of indebtedness



(405 )

(3,804 )

(810 )

(3,987 ) Proceeds from indebtedness 6

3,500



-



3,500



-

Financing costs paid 6

(35 )

-



(35 )

-

Repayment of lease liabilities



(165 )

(163 )

(310 )

(314 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7 (c)

1,089



137



1,089



137

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(850 )

-



(850 )

-

Issuance of common shares from financing 7 (b)

-



-



16,961



-

Share issuance costs 7 (b)

-



-



(1,361 )

-

Net cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities



3,134



(3,830 )

18,184



(4,164 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash



114



24



(220 )

24

(Decrease) increase in cash



(2,665 )

(4,762 )

16,654



(2,044 ) Cash, beginning of period



31,937



15,937



12,618



13,219

Cash, end of period

$ 29,272

$ 11,175

$ 29,272

$ 11,175

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to income (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, determined in accordance with IFRS, as indicators of our performance.

We provide these non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities. This press release refers to the following non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures:

"EBITDA" represents income (loss) adjusted for interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. "Adjusted EBITDA" represents income (loss) adjusted for interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other income / expenses not attributable to the operations of the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is comprised of Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. "Recurring Revenue" is comprised of the Company's revenues recognized in a period that are recurring in nature and attributable to its analytics, subscriptions and software as a service ("SaaS") offerings, hosting services, software maintenance and technical support agreement services. "Annual Recurring Revenue" or "ARR" is the Company's Recurring Revenue as expressed on a forward-looking annualized basis attributable to its analytics, subscriptions and SaaS offerings, hosting services, software maintenance and technical support services agreements at a point in time. "Liquidity" is the Company's cash balance plus available borrowing capacity under its line of credit facility.

SUMMARY OF IFRS RESULTS AND NON-IFRS MEASURES1



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue $ 15,420

$ 13,088

$ 30,513

$ 24,992

Cost of sales

6,953



6,147



14,156



11,545

Gross Profit

8,467



6,941



16,357



13,447

Gross Profit Margin

55%



53%



54%



54%

















Operating expenses

9,331



7,144



17,236



13,993

Operating loss

(864 )

(203 )

(879 )

(546 ) Other expenses

(14 )

(668 )

(337 )

(976 ) Loss before income taxes

(878 )

(871 )

(1,216 )

(1,522 ) Income tax expense

127



32



194



32

Loss for the period $ (1,005 ) $ (903 ) $ (1,410 ) $ (1,554 ) Loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

56,473,418



51,077,976



55,319,966



50,963,641

















Non-IFRS Measures















Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 690

$ 510

$ 1,440

$ 828

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1

4%



4%



5%



3%



GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS PROFIT MARGIN CALCULATIONS



Connected







Software and



















Three months ended June 30, 2026

Devices



%



Services



%



Total



%

Revenue $ 10,419



100.0%

$ 5,001



100.0%

$ 15,420



100.0%

Cost of sales

5,861



56.3%



1,092



21.8%



6,953



45.1%

Gross Profit $ 4,558



43.7%

$ 3,909



78.2%

$ 8,467



54.9%

























Percentage of Total Gross Profit

54%







46%







100%

































Connected





Software and













Three months ended June 30, 2025

Devices



%



Services



%



Total



%

Revenue $ 8,857



100.0%

$ 4,231



100.0%

$ 13,088



100.0%

Cost of sales

5,089



57.5%



1,058



25.0%



6,147



47.0%

Gross Profit $ 3,768



42.5%

$ 3,173



75.0%

$ 6,941



53.0%

























Percentage of Total Gross Profit

54%







46%







100%

































Connected





Software and













Six months ended June 30, 2026

Devices



%



Services



%



Total



%

Revenue $ 20,815



100.0%

$ 9,698



100.0%

$ 30,513



100.0%

Cost of sales

11,864



57.0%



2,292



23.6%



14,156



46.4%

Gross Profit $ 8,951



43.0%

$ 7,406



76.4%

$ 16,357



53.6%

























Percentage of Total Gross Profit

55%







45%







100%

































Connected





Software and













Six months ended June 30, 2025

Devices



%



Services



%



Total



%

Revenue $ 16,646



100.0%

$ 8,346



100.0%

$ 24,992



100.0%

Cost of sales

9,415



56.6%



2,130



25.5%



11,545



46.2%

Gross Profit $ 7,231



43.4%

$ 6,216



74.5%

$ 13,447



53.8%

























Percentage of Total Gross Profit

54%







46%







100%







RECONCILIATION OF LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA1



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Loss for the period $ (1,005 ) $ (903 ) $ (1,410 ) $ (1,554 ) Interest income

(193 )

-



(338 )

-

Finance expense

247



360



488



722

Income tax expense

127



32



194



32

Depreciation and amortization

427



408



847



826

EBITDA

(397 )

(103 )

(219 )

26

Share-based compensation

775



305



1,120



548

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(40 )

324



187



270

Restructuring costs

352



-



352



-

Unrealized gain on loan modification -



(16 )

-



(16 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 690

$ 510

$ 1,440

$ 828



ABOUT TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at www.tantalus.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements such as those relating to the ability of Tantalus' solutions to support utilities' grid modernization efforts, the Company's plans, objectives, strategy and expectations for its business, results of operations and financial condition, the adoption of the Company's solutions by customers in accordance with the Company's ordinary business practices and terms, and the anticipated risks, including economic and geopolitical matters, to the business operations of the Company and its customers.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: increasing demand for the Company's solutions in support of utilities' grid modernization efforts, the commercialization and adoption of the TRUSense Gateway, its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement its growth strategy, its ability to retain key personnel, its ability to maintain existing customer relationships and to continue to expand its customers' use of the Company's products and solutions, its ability to acquire new customers, its ability to enhance the Company's offerings to remain at the forefront of its industry, the impact of competition, the successful integration of future acquisitions, the impact of tariffs and any changes to tariffs on the Company's business and financial condition, the ability of the Company to execute on its plans, the absence of material adverse changes in the Company's business, its industry or the global economy and that the risks and uncertainties described under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2026 will not materialize. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2026, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above should be considered carefully by prospective investors.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

1 See definitions for Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308238

Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.