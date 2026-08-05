St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is pleased to announce its representation of longtime client Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry in its strategic partnership with Sage Dental, one of the Southeast's leading dental service organizations. The transaction includes the acquisition of nine of Dr. Monticciolo's twelve offices in the Tampa Bay area.

The Johnson Pope transaction team was led by Michael Magidson, with support from Adam Kravatz on the business sale and healthcare transaction matters and Chris White on real estate matters related to the assignment of leases for each of the nine acquired locations.

Johnson Pope's relationship with Dr. Vincent Monticciolo and Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry spans more than a decade. During that time, the firm has served as a trusted legal advisor, supporting the practice's growth through dental practice acquisitions, commercial real estate transactions, lease matters, estate planning, and strategic business planning. By leveraging the firm's multidisciplinary capabilities, Johnson Pope has provided comprehensive counsel tailored to the organization's evolving needs as it expanded throughout the Tampa Bay region.

"This transaction represents the culmination of many years of partnership and collaboration," said Mike Magidson, partner at Johnson Pope. "We have been fortunate to work alongside Dr. Monticciolo and his team as they built one of the premier dental practices in the Tampa Bay community. Helping support this next phase of growth is a privilege and reflects the value of having trusted advisors who understand a client's business over the long term."

The partnership with Sage Dental provides Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry with access to additional resources, technology, and operational support while allowing the practice's legacy of providing high-quality dental care to continue.

Johnson Pope regularly represents healthcare providers, dental practices, physician groups, and other healthcare organizations throughout Florida in mergers and acquisitions, practice transitions, regulatory matters, real estate transactions, succession planning, and general business operations.

About Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP

Johnson Pope is a full-service Florida law firm with more than 95 attorneys serving clients from offices in Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg. The firm provides comprehensive legal counsel across a broad range of practice areas, including healthcare, corporate, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, tax, estate planning, litigation, and employment law.

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Source: Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP