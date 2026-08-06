Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - MDK Acquisition Inc. (TSXV: MDK.P) (the "Company"), announces that John Burdiga has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately.

The Board wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Burdiga for his dedicated service and valuable contributions during his tenure with the Company. Throughout his tenure on the Board, he brought valuable experience, thoughtful insight, and sound judgment to the Company's strategic direction.

About MDK Acquisition Inc.

MDK Acquisition Inc. is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has minimal assets other than cash.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308292

Source: MDK Acquisition Inc.