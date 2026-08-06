Mission Increase: Mi Academy Approved to Offer CFRE Continuing Education Points

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Mission Increase announced today that Mi Academy has been approved for continuing education points through CFRE International, expanding access to professional development for nonprofit fundraisers and leaders.

CFRE International is an independent nonprofit organization that administers the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) credential, internationally recognized voluntary certification for fundraising professionals.

Mi Academy is a self-paced online platform based on Mission Increase's established training for nonprofit leaders. Mission Increase has engaged more than 10,000 organizations globally, strengthening leadership and fundraising outcomes.

Mi Academy offers training in eight specialties, including fundraising, leadership, communications, and organizational culture, equipping leaders with practical tools for immediate application. Completion of all eight specialties can earn 48 points of CFRE credit. That represents more than half of the 80 points required for first-time certification and exceeds the 45 points required for recertification.

The platform includes an artificial intelligence assistant, Mi Advisor, which provides coaching throughout the learning process. Mi Advisor bridges the gap between training and real-world execution as it helps translate course concepts into practical next steps, such as fundraising planning and donor communications.

"We are excited to be an approved continuing education provider through such a respected organization that is committed to ethical fundraising standards," said Geoff Rogers, chief growth officer of Mission Increase. "The opportunity to help professional fundraisers meet their CFRE requirements through holistic training that is rooted in Scripture is a natural fit with our mission."

To learn more about how to earn CFRE credit through Mi Academy, visit https://learning.missionincrease.org/cfre-certification.

About Mission Increase

Mission Increase is an organization focused on strengthening nonprofits and supporting donors and churches to expand their collective impact. Founded in 1999, Mission Increase provides training in biblically based strategies to improve organizational effectiveness and fundraising. The organization has worked with more than 10,000 nonprofits in the United States and internationally.

Media Contact:

Brianna Roberson

Director of Marketing

Mission Increase

marketing@missionincrease.org

SOURCE: Mission Increase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mi-academy-approved-to-offer-cfre-continuing-education-points-1203171