NANBPWC, Inc. Celebrates First Leadership Legacy Lab Cohort, Launches Fundraiser to Send Six Young Women to the United Nations for International Day of the Girl Child

Association's adult leadership program graduates its inaugural cohort as its youth Emerging Leaders program prepares girls for a seat at the United Nations on October 9, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC, Inc.) announces two milestones in its leadership pipeline: the completion of the inaugural cohort of its Leadership Legacy Lab, and the launch of a fundraising campaign to send six young women from its Emerging Leaders program to the United Nations for International Day of the Girl Child on October 9, 2026.

Leadership Legacy Lab: First Cohort Completes the Program

Leadership Legacy Lab is NANBPWC, Inc.'s leadership development program for adult members, preparing women to lead at the boardroom table - whether on for-profit boards, advisory boards, or in leadership roles within their own communities. Over the course of the program, participants developed and presented a capstone project demonstrating what they learned. Having completed the program's first cohort, participants are now collaborating on a book chronicling their leadership journey and the lessons learned throughout the Lab.

The inaugural Leadership Legacy Lab cohort includes: Katreva Bisbee, Nikki Baker, Shawn Cunningham, Marinda Monfilston, Joy Goodner, Teri Hunter, Nakisha Lewis-Williams, Tameka Cooksey-Horton, Novella Atkinson, Dr. Alisa Carter, and Dr. Aishia Johnson.

Emerging Leaders: Six Young Women, One United Nations Stage

Emerging Leaders is NANBPWC, Inc.'s youth leadership program, preparing young women to lead in their communities, in college, and beyond. This fall, the Association is soliciting donations to send six young women from the Emerging Leaders program to the United Nations in New York for International Day of the Girl Child on October 9, 2026 - an opportunity to represent NANBPWC, Inc. on a global stage and engage directly with the international conversation on girls' leadership and empowerment. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting this effort may contact 2ndvicepresident@nanbpwc.org to donate.

National President Dr. Terri O'Neal Ford, Ph.D., commented on both milestones:

"Our first Leadership Legacy Lab cohort didn't just complete a program - they proved they're ready to sit at the boardroom table, and now they're putting their journey into a book that will guide the women who come after them. At the same time, we're preparing the next generation through our Emerging Leaders program, and there is no better classroom than the United Nations. Sending six young women to the International Day of the Girl Child isn't just an opportunity - it's an investment in the leaders our communities and our world will need next. We're asking our members, partners, and friends to help us get them there."

To donate to the Emerging Leaders United Nations fund or learn more about Leadership Legacy Lab, email publicrelations@nanbpwc.org.

About NANBPWC, Inc.

Founded in 1935 by seven visionary Black women during the Great Depression, the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC, Inc.) has spent nine decades advancing economic empowerment, professional development, and community service. The mission of NANBPWC, Inc. is to promote and protect the interests of African American business and professional women; to serve as advisors for young people seeking to enter business and the professions; to improve the quality of life in local and global communities; and to foster good fellowship. Under the leadership of National President Dr. Terri O'Neal Ford, the Association continues to advance programming through its L.E.T.S. model - Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Technology, and Service. For more information, visit www.nanbpwc.org.

Media Contact:

Brittany N. Montgomery

National Second Vice President and Headquarters Chair

National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc.

Shawn Cunningham

Public Relations Chair

National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc.

Email: publicrelations@nanbpwc.org

Web: www.nanbpwc.org

SOURCE: NANBPWC, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nanbpwc-inc.-celebrates-first-leadership-legacy-lab-cohort-launc-1203169