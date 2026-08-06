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PR Newswire
06.08.2026 01:06 Uhr
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Genesis MedTech Group: Genesis MedTech Receives CE Mark Approval for 8 mm Video Endoscope

Overcoming a key engineering challenge in advanced minimally invasive imaging

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech has received CE Mark approval for its latest 8 mm video endoscope, marking an important milestone in minimally invasive imaging. Achieving 3D imaging, 4K resolution and fluorescence capability in an 8 mm endoscope has been one of the key engineering challenges in advanced surgical visualisation.

High-quality visualisation is fundamental to minimally invasive surgery. Video endoscopes combining 3D imaging, 4K resolution and fluorescence capability are typically 10 mm in diameter. Delivering these same imaging capabilities within an 8 mm endoscope while maintaining high image quality requires sophisticated miniaturisation of the optical, electronic and mechanical systems.

This capability is particularly valuable in procedures that require visualisation across multiple anatomical regions. Nephroureterectomy is one such procedure, requiring surgeons to operate across both the upper abdomen and pelvis. The 8 mm video endoscope can be repositioned between different ports to provide different viewing angles throughout the procedure. In addition, the video endoscope features configurable system interfaces, providing greater flexibility for integration across different surgical platforms.

The CE Mark approval expands Genesis MedTech's advanced imaging portfolio and reinforces the company's commitment to advancing technologies that support the next generation of minimally invasive surgery.

About Genesis MedTech Group
Genesis MedTech Group is a global medical device company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to Making Better Healthcare Happen. We develop medical technologies that make treatments safer, less invasive and more accessible at scale, supporting healthcare providers in achieving improved patient outcomes and ensuring more patients benefit from medical advances. With integrated capabilities from R&D and manufacturing to commercialisation, Genesis MedTech builds on a strong foundation of quality, training and education - delivering high-quality medical devices across surgical, cardiology, and vascular interventional specialties.

Learn more at https://www.genesismedtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/genesis-medtech-receives-ce-mark-approval-for-8-mm-video-endoscope-302843706.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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