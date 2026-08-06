Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens New Express Car Wash in Hendersonville, North Carolina

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Washes, Founders Club Membership Special, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest express car wash in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Now open at 2549 Chimney Rock Road , the new express car wash brings fast, friendly car care to the local community and marks Tidal Wave's 24th express car wash in North Carolina.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Hendersonville location, situated at 2549 Chimney Rock Road, is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from August 5 to August 16. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy, at no cost. Tidal Wave is also extending its exclusive Founders Club offer throughout the Grand Opening celebration - any new customer who signs up for the Founders Club will receive $10 off per month for a full year, for total savings of up to $140. Tidal Wave is now serving the Hendersonville and Henderson County area with fast, friendly car care.

"Hendersonville is a wonderful community, and we're proud to plant our flag here as our 24th North Carolina location and bring fast, friendly car care to the Chimney Rock corridor," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "The Founders Club offer is a great way for our earliest members to lock in real savings, and our Giveback Day partnership with The Hope Center is exactly the kind of investment we want to make in every community we enter."

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Hendersonville grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Tuesday, August 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to The Hope Center of Hendersonville . Donations will support The Hope Center's mission to provide a meaningful day program for adults 18 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities, offering activities, social connection, and opportunities for growth in a welcoming community setting.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 323 express wash locations across the United States, including 24 in North Carolina , with additional openings planned this year in Asheville, NC, Hickory, NC, Indian Land, SC, and more.

Hendersonville, NC, Address: 2549 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Visit Us: Tidal Wave Auto Spa | Car Wash

Nearby Locations: 391 Asheville Hwy 64, Brevard, NC 28712 | 3 Regent Park Blvd, Asheville, NC 28806 - Coming Soon

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 25 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 323 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

CONTACT: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-new-express-car-wash-in-hendersonville-north-carolina-1203152