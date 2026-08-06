Global IT corporation FPT today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

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FPT Named an OpenAI Select Partner

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, FPT will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Combining AI-native engineering, enterprise integration expertise, and large-scale delivery capabilities, FPT brings frontier AI technologies into real-world operations with speed and control.

"As an OpenAI Select Partner, FPT will continue working with OpenAI to bring frontier models and products into enterprise operations at scale, helping organizations accelerate AI transformation responsibly and effectively," said Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Software Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President, FPT Corporation.

"Cybersecurity is a critical area where frontier AI can create significant impact. By integrating GPT-5.6 Sol and Codex Security frontier intelligence into FPT's cybersecurity platforms and intelligent workflows, especially our Patch the Enterprise program, we proactively protect our customers' IT infrastructure and application environments as new AI-related risks emerge. This empowers organizations to identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities more efficiently while addressing emerging security risks with greater resilience and confidence," he added.

Looking ahead, FPT plans to further integrate OpenAI technologies across its FleziPT ecosystem, develop new agentic AI solutions for enterprise workflows, expand AI infrastructure and enablement programs, and redesign operations around human-AI collaboration and AI-native ways of working, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.

FPT's AI-first approach is guided by CASAN, an enterprise transformation framework designed to help organizations progress from fragmented experimentation to scalable, real-world AI deployment. Built around five levels of AI maturity-Curious, Augmented, Standard, Automatic, and Native-CASAN provides a structured roadmap to assess AI readiness, strengthen governance, and operationalize AI across core business functions. The framework is designed to address the challenges many enterprises face in effectively scaling AI by helping them assess their AI maturity, define the right adoption path, and transition from isolated initiatives to AI-native operations that deliver tangible value.

To support this vision, FPT has built an AI ecosystem comprising the AI platform, FleziPT, AI Factories in Vietnam and Japan, and a global workforce of more than 30,000 AI-augmented engineers, as well as strategic partnerships with leading AI players. Together, these capabilities enable FPT to deliver AI transformation at scale with tailored solutions that improve quality, speed, scalability, and traceability, delivering up to 60% shorter development time, more than 50% less rework, and a 30% uplift in developer productivity.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com