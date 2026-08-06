Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the Company's election to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA"). This news release is issued pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order establishes a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it satisfies the eligibility requirements of the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, has been a reporting issuer for more than 12 months, is current in all required periodic and timely disclosure filings, and satisfies the other eligibility requirements prescribed by the Blanket Order.

As a result of its election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual basis rather than for each interim quarter. The Company will continue to file annual audited financial statements and annual MD&A in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company's fiscal year end will remain September 30.

The Company will also remain subject to all applicable timely disclosure obligations, including the requirement to promptly disclose any material changes in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Pursuant to the Blanket Order, the first interim period for which the Company will not file interim financial statements and related MD&A will be the nine-month period ended June 30, 2026.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company's flagship project is the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises, and crosscuts. The company believes that to explore the full potential of the area, drilling and sampling along strike and depth extensions of existing and additional vein structures is essential.

www.kingmanminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Kingman Minerals Ltd.