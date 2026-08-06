NANBPWC, Inc.'s Yellow Couch Stories Marks One Year, Announces Fall 2026 Alumni Reception at National Headquarters

Presidential initiative spotlighting Black women in business celebrates its first anniversary with a homecoming for past guests

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2026 / The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC, Inc.) is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Yellow Couch Stories, a Presidential Initiative dedicated to economic development and to amplifying the voices of African American women in business and leadership. To mark the milestone, the Association will host a Yellow Couch Stories Alumni Reception this fall at its national headquarters in Washington, D.C., bringing together past guests, supporters, and members for an evening celebrating the initiative's first year.

Launched in 2025, Yellow Couch Stories has featured conversations with African American women entrepreneurs and professionals about overcoming adversity, building businesses, and creating economic opportunity in their communities - a direct extension of NANBPWC, Inc.'s mission to promote and protect the interests of African American business and professional women. Over the past year, the initiative has become a signature platform for storytelling at the intersection of economic empowerment and representation.

National President Dr. Terri O'Neal Ford, Ph.D., reflected on the initiative's first year:

"Yellow Couch Stories has given us a platform to sit down, slow down, and truly listen to the stories of Black women in business who refused to be counted out. One year in, we're not just celebrating a podcast - we're celebrating a community of women who found their voice on that couch. I can't wait to welcome our alumni home to headquarters this fall to celebrate everything this initiative has built."

The Yellow Couch Stories Alumni Reception will take place this Fall 2026 at NANBPWC, Inc.'s national headquarters in Washington, D.C. Additional details on the date and how to attend will be announced in the coming weeks.

Watch Yellow Couch Stories on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@yellowcouchstories. For more information on Yellow Couch Stories or to get involved with NANBPWC, Inc., visit www.nanbpwc.org.

About NANBPWC, Inc.

Founded in 1935 by seven visionary Black women during the Great Depression, the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC, Inc.) has spent nine decades advancing economic empowerment, professional development, and community service. The mission of NANBPWC, Inc. is to promote and protect the interests of African American business and professional women; to serve as advisors for young people seeking to enter business and the professions; to improve the quality of life in local and global communities; and to foster good fellowship. Under the leadership of National President Dr. Terri O'Neal Ford, the Association continues to advance programming through its L.E.T.S. model - Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Technology, and Service. For more information, visit www.nanbpwc.org.

Media Contact:

Brittany N. Montgomery

National Second Vice President and Headquarters Chair

National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc.

Shawn Cunningham

Public Relations Chair

National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc.

Email: publicrelations@nanbpwc.org

Web: www.nanbpwc.org

SOURCE: NANBPWC, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nanbpwc-inc.s-yellow-couch-stories-marks-one-year-announces-fall-1203173