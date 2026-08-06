New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2026) - Doginal Dogs today announced Doginal Dogs Legends, a premium trading card game built for both collectors and competitive players, and opened preorders for its first edition. The debut set, titled Rise of the Pack, features 111 original hand-drawn cards and will officially launch at DDNYC 2026, the brand's flagship New York event, this September.

Developed over nearly two years by the core Doginal Dogs team, the game has been built to premium production standards across card stock, finish, and packaging. Every card in the set features original artwork drawn entirely by hand by the brand's own team.

"Legends is something our team has poured everything into, and every single card was drawn by hand because that craftsmanship is what our community expects from us," said Christian Barker, co-founder of Doginal Dogs. "We wanted to build a real game - one that collectors will be proud to own and that competitive players will genuinely enjoy mastering - and we could not think of a better place to launch it than in front of our community at DDNYC."





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Game Design and Competitive Structure

Doginal Dogs Legends is designed as a competitive card game in which players build 40-card decks, select from distinct character classes, and combine creatures, spells, and traps across a range of strategic playstyles. The company said the nearly two-year development timeline was devoted primarily to refining competitive balance and depth, while keeping the game approachable for newcomers.

The first set, Rise of the Pack, comprises 111 individually hand-drawn cards distributed across varying rarity tiers. A limited number of rare and premium cards appear less frequently within the distribution structure, a format familiar to collectors of established trading card games. Each card features original artwork inspired by the Doginal Dogs universe, produced by the brand's internal team.

Digital Expansion and Live Debut

Alongside the physical release, Doginal Dogs confirmed that Doginal Dogs Legends will expand into a digital format, with a beta planned and a waitlist open for early access at ddltcg.com.

The physical game will make its official debut at DDNYC 2026 in New York City this September, where attendees will be among the first to experience it in person as part of the event's programming. Preorder details and the full card gallery are available at ddltcg.com.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a community and lifestyle brand with a global following, known for a self-funded events program spanning New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto, and a growing line of human-created physical products and collectibles. Doginal Dogs Legends is the brand's premium trading card game. For more information visit ddltcg.com and doginaldogs.com.

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Source: NewWay Software