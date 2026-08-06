BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 06 August 2026 its issued capital comprised 243,328,950 ordinary shares of £0.05 each, excluding 55,363,655 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 243,328,950 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

William Rowledge

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2284

06 August 2026