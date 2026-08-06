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WKN: 853888 | ISIN: FR0000120321 | Ticker-Symbol: LOR
Xetra
06.08.26 | 09:13
396,50 Euro
+2,05 % +7,95
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
Eurozone 50
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOREAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOREAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
395,20395,3009:44
395,20395,3009:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2026 09:34 Uhr
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L'ORÉAL: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at July 31, 2026

French limited company (Société anonyme)
with registered capital of 106,529,962.80 euros
Registered office: 14, rue Royale, 75008 Paris
632 012 100 R.C.S. Paris
Legal Entity Identifier: 529900JI1GG6F7RKVI53

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares
in the capital at July 31, 2026

Pursuant to article L-233-8 II of the French "Code de Commerce" and
223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares532,649,814
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)532,649,814
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares*)
(*) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations		532,649,814

About L'Oréal

For over 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 9 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L'Oréal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

Contacts at L'Oréal

Individual shareholders
Mrs. Angélique FRUCHTENREICH
Phone: +33.(0)1.47.56.45.35
Angelique.fruchtenreich@loreal.com		Financial analysts and institutional investors
Mrs. Eva Quiroga
Phone: +33.(0)7.88.14.22.65
eva.quiroga@loreal.com

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L'Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.
"This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers [which are also available in English on our Internet site: www.loreal-finance.com].
This document may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or projected in these statements."

Attachment

  • Reporting at 31 July 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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