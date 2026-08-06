Rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence data centers, manufacturing, and electrification is colliding directly with long-standing grid interconnection bottlenecks across the United States. With long-distance transmission infrastructure taking up to 15 years to build, clean energy developers and tech hyperscalers are turning to on-site power and distributed energy resources to bridge the gap. According to a whitepaper by Reuters Events, U.S. electricity consumption is projected to grow by 25% to 50% by 2050. At the same time, grid interconnection queues reached over 2,200 GW of planned ...

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