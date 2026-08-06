Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Clear Europe to Expand Securities Financing Transactions Clearing into Fixed Income

Service expected to launch on August 24, covering EU, Swiss, UK and U.S. government and corporate bonds

Builds on successful launch of SFT service in 2025, initially covering European equities and ETFs

Demonstrates Cboe's commitment to enhancing its global clearing services

The service will include certain EU, Swiss and UK government and corporate bonds for all lenders and borrowers, along with U.S. Treasuries and U.S. corporate bonds for non-U.S. lenders and borrowers. Settlement will take place via Euroclear Bank for European and Swiss instruments, CREST for UK instruments, the Federal Reserve for U.S. Treasuries, and the Depository Trust Company for U.S. corporate bonds.

"The addition of Fixed Income securities is a natural extension of our SFT clearing service and another transformational development for the lending community, creating new opportunities for participants to optimise their portfolios," said Vikesh Patel, Global Head of Clearing and President, Cboe Clear Europe. "We've seen strong demand from the SFT industry seeking greater capital efficiency and lower risk-weighted asset exposures across their equity and ETF portfolios, and they are looking to extend those benefits globally and across asset classes. It demonstrates Cboe's continued investment in expanding its global clearing business to help unlock greater capital efficiencies for market participants."

The expansion builds on the successful launch of Cboe Clear Europe's SFT clearing service in 2025, which initially covered lending European cash equities and ETFs across 19 European Central Securities Depositories. Since going live, the service has been adopted by a range of principal lenders, agent lenders - representing both UCITS and non-UCITS beneficial owners - and borrowers, with daily notional outstanding loan values of €9 billion2 and over 1,000 settlements per day3.

By moving SFTs from a bilateral to a centrally cleared model, the service can help participants improve balance sheet efficiencies while simplifying a range of post-trade operations, including settlement, reporting and client onboarding.

Jan Treuren, Head of Product, Cboe Clear Europe, said: "Participant appetite for a single, globally consistent clearing framework for securities lending continues to grow as demonstrated by increased utilization rates for lenders. By bringing the capital efficiency, operational simplicity and risk management benefits we've delivered in European equities and ETFs to new asset classes, we're taking a major step toward building the leading securities lending clearing ecosystem."

Cboe's clearing arms, Cboe Clear Europe and Cboe Clear U.S. (CCUS), complements its markets across options, futures, U.S. and European equities, FX, and U.S. Treasuries. Cboe Clear Europe provides clearing for European cash equities and SFTs, while CCUS currently clears digital asset futures listed on Cboe Futures Exchange and expects to further expand its capabilities to support clearing across both established and emerging asset classes in the future.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500 index options and the creation of the VIX Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com



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Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

___________________ 1 Contact Cboe Clear Europe for the full list of fixed income eligibility criteria: jtreuren@cboe.com 2 Outstanding loan values reached €9.0bn on 31 July, 2026 with high watermark of €9.5bn on May 7, 2026 3 Average daily settlement volume during July 2026

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