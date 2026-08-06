Award-winning eco-hospitality brand showcases India's extraordinary biodiversity through conservation-led luxury, community engagement and immersive safari experiences.

For decades, Africa has defined the global safari imagination. Today, the conversation is expanding. Home to over 75% of the world's wild tigers, more than 1,300 bird species and some of the planet's richest biodiversity, India offers a safari experience unlike any other.

As global travellers increasingly prioritize low-impact holidays and conscious travel, India is steadily emerging as one of the world's most exciting safari destinations. At the forefront of this evolution is Pugdundee Safaris, an award-winning sustainability-driven hospitality company redefining wildlife safaris in India through intimate lodges, expert naturalists and a deep commitment to conservation. Operating several boutique lodges of its own in Central India, including in renowned national parks of Kanha and Bandhavgarh, Pugdundee is demonstrating how wildlife tours in India and tiger safaris can combine world-class hospitality with measurable environmental and community impact.

Designed to appeal to conscious global travellers looking for authentic, small-footprint adventures, Pugdundee's lodges feature local bio-climatic architecture, farm-to-table dining from organic kitchen gardens set amidst landscapes recognised among the best places to see tigers in India.

Working towards becoming India's first carbon-neutral safari company by 2028, Pugdundee Safaris already meets nearly 70% of its energy requirements through solar power. Its sustainability initiatives also include native reforestation, single-use plastic-free operations, responsible sourcing and the use of sustainable local materials. Beyond environmental stewardship, the company is advancing women-led safaris, creating greater opportunities for women across guiding roles, and nurturing future conservation ambassadors through its naturalist training programmes, with over 180 alumni. Its recently launched Red Panda Outpost in the Eastern Himalayas further supports local livelihoods while contributing to long-term conservation and setting new standards for red panda expeditions.

"Today's travellers seek experiences and journeys that are immersive, meaningful and responsible," says Manav Khanduja, Director, Pugdundee Safaris. "Our vision is to show that conservation, community and exceptional hospitality can thrive together. As interest in wildlife safari in India continues to grow, we hope to inspire travellers to discover India's remarkable wilderness while setting new benchmarks for sustainable tourism."

With its conservation-first philosophy rooted in India's wild landscapes, Pugdundee Safaris is helping position the country among leading safari destinations and earning recognition as the best wildlife safari company in India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260805994779/en/

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