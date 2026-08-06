A bill currently being processed in Brazil's Chamber of Deputies aims to make reverse logistics mandatory for photovoltaic panels, batteries and energy storage systems. The proposal seeks to anticipate one of the main environmental challenges associated with the expansion of solar power generation and energy storage: the proper disposal of equipment at the end of its useful life. Bill 753/2026 establishes that manufacturers, importers and retailers must collect and send discarded consumer equipment for recycling or environmentally appropriate disposal. The text also incorporates these products ...

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