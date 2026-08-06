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PR Newswire
06.08.2026 11:06 Uhr
87 Leser
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Thrupp & Maberly: Historic British Coachbuilder Enters a New Era of Bespoke Motor Cars

COVENTRY, England, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Britain's most historic names in coachbuilding enters a new chapter.

Thrupp & Maberly, whose origins trace back to the eighteenth century, returns as a contemporary British coachbuilding atelier dedicated to creating highly bespoke motor cars for a discerning international clientele. Based in Coventry, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering, contemporary design, and uncompromising attention to detail.

The atelier will specialise in ultra-low-volume coachbuilt automobiles, handcrafted interiors, and private commissions, produced by a dedicated team of approximately sixty craftsmen and specialists. Every commission will be individually developed using the finest materials and the enduring principles of British coachbuilding.

Established through a partnership between Brendan O'Toole and Lars Carlstrom, Thrupp & Maberly brings together decades of specialist automotive craftsmanship with international industrial experience, creating a company focused on craftsmanship, exclusivity, and timeless design.

The company will not produce heritage replicas. Instead, it will create original contemporary motor cars that honour the traditions of British coachbuilding while embracing modern engineering, materials, and technology.

Thrupp & Maberly is currently developing its inaugural commission under the internal project name Project Mayfair. The programme represents a contemporary interpretation of the British grand touring motor car, combining refined proportions, handcrafted coachwork, curated materials, and highly limited production. Further details will be announced later this autumn.

From its home in Coventry, Thrupp & Maberly is positioned to serve the growing international demand for ultra-bespoke luxury motor cars, offering private clients a level of craftsmanship, discretion, and individuality that defines the highest tradition of British coachbuilding.

Thrupp & Maberly Ltd. www.thruppmaberly.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thrupp--maberly-historic-british-coachbuilder-enters-a-new-era-of-bespoke-motor-cars-302843905.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

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