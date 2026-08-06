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WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACER INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
06.08.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Acer Announces Q2'26 Net Income at NT$2.17 Billion, Highest Quarter Post Pandemic; Up 100.2% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026. Reflecting the continued progress of its multiple business engines strategy, Acer delivered the highest quarterly net income post pandemic.

For the second quarter of 2026:

  • Revenues reached NT$85.30 billion, up 17.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 28.2% year-over-year (YoY)
  • Gross profits reached NT$9.70 billion, up 20.0% QoQ and 44.2% YoY, with 11.4% margin
  • Operating income was NT$1.78 billion, up 122.0% QoQ and 142.9% YoY, with 2.1% margin
  • Net income[1] was NT$2.17 billion, up 209.3% QoQ and 100.2% YoY
  • Earnings-per-share of 0.72

For the first half of 2026:

  • Revenues reached NT$157.73 billion, up 23.3% YoY
  • Gross profits reached NT$17.79 billion, up 34.7% YoY with 11.3% margin
  • Operating income was NT$2.59 billion, up 45.9% with 1.6% margin
  • Net income[1] was NT$2.87 billion, up 79.6% YoY
  • Earnings-per-share of NT$0.96

Acer will host its next@acer global press conference on September 2 in Berlin. The company will showcase its range of innovations including AI PCs, thin-and-light designs, gaming, visual technologies, connectivity, and lifestyle devices.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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