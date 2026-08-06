Mongolian Mining Corporation Profit Alert

HONG KONG, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This announcement is made by Mongolian Mining Corporation (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that after a preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2026 and information currently available, the Group is expected to record a consolidated net profit of between approximately USD100.0 million and USD110.0 million for the first half of 2026 as compared to a consolidated net loss of USD19.9 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

Such profit is primarily attributable to increase in washed coking coal sales volume and improved average selling price resulting in higher revenue generated by the Group for the reporting period as compared to the corresponding period in 2025, as well as the commencement of production at the gold mine and other net income.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the interim results of the Group for first half of 2026. The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment by the Board solely on the basis of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2026 and the current information available, which have not yet been reviewed, confirmed nor audited by the independent external auditors or the audit committee of the Company, and may be subject to adjustments.

Further details of the Group's performance will be disclosed in the interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2026 to be published by the Company in August 2026.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

Mongolian Mining Corporation

Odjargal Jambaljamts

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 August 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company consists of Mr. Odjargal Jambaljamts and Dr. Battsengel Gotov, being the executive directors of the Company, Ms. Enkhtuvshin Gombo and Mr. Ariunbayar Byambadorj, being the non-executive directors of the Company, and Mr. Chan Tze Ching, Ignatius, Ms. Delgerjargal Bayanjargal and Dr. Tsend-Ayush Tuvshintur, being the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.





