3 Charts in 3x33 Sekunden - Heute mit Palantir, Nasdaq 100 und Gold
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|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|147,24
|147,40
|18:09
|147,22
|147,40
|18:09
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:06
|Heiße Phase an den Märkten: Microsoft, SAP, Meta Platforms, Palantir, Rheinmetall und Tesla
|12:06
|Exploring The Competitive Space: Palantir Technologies Versus Industry Peers In Software
|10:27
|Alex Karp Delivers Fantastic News for Palantir Stock Investors!
|10:26
|Palantir: Warum Burry an seiner Short-Wette festhält
|09:28
|Michael Burry exits Microsoft, Oracle stocks: why is he still shorting Palantir?
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|147,24
|+8,79 %