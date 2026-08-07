Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 07-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: iShares III PLC iShares AT1 Bond Active UCITS ETF GBP Hedged (Dist) Shares Open-ended of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE000RGNDXXX -- companies Issuer Name: iShares II PLC iShares FTSE All-World UCITS ETF USD (Dist) Shares of No Par Open-ended Value; fully paid investment IE000OL3XXXX -- companies Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 05/08/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives XS3376018XXX -- Securities due 07/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3391935XXX -- Securities due 07/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3391935XXX -- Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 09/08/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3407456XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 438937 EQS News ID: 2378872 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)