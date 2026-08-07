Off-grid solar systems are increasingly being deployed to support internet connectivity in remote communities across the Brazilian Amazon, according to the annual report from the Forest Peoples Connection Network (Red Conexión Pueblos de la Selva), The initaitive's 2025 Annual Report says last year ended more than 2,000 connected Indigenous, Quilombola and extractivist communities. The standalone photovoltaic systems are designed to operate in areas without access to the electricity grid. They supply electricity to internet antennas and other communications equipment, enabling digital connectivity ...

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