DJ Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc (WEXU) Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.1346 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53601995 CODE: WEXU ISIN: IE00085PWXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00085PWXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEXU LEI Code: 213800C796UB6MH5Y698 Sequence No.: 438946 EQS News ID: 2379078 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)