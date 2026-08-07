DJ Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (SRHE) Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.4843 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1091089 CODE: SRHE ISIN: LU2109787XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LEI Code: 2138002M8UPUVNSJT429 Sequence No.: 438973 EQS News ID: 2379132 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 07, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)