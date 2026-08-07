DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 461.9656 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3047351 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LEI Code: 969500O1OK3VT6SR8339 Sequence No.: 438972 EQS News ID: 2379130 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)