DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GAGG) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.9314 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12561017 CODE: GAGG ISIN: LU1437024XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 439012 EQS News ID: 2379214 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2379214&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)