DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.0494 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 599525 CODE: U37G ISIN: LU1407888XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 439033 EQS News ID: 2379256 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)