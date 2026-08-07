DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD (CU2G) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 06-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 957.5699 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 193311 CODE: CU2G ISIN: LU1681042XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G LEI Code: 549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 Sequence No.: 439010 EQS News ID: 2379210 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)