Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have analyzed the degradation behavior of copper (Cu) electrodes in perovskite solar cells and found that pronounced side corrosion contributes significantly to device deterioration. The scientists explained that, despite their cost advantages compared to gold (Au) and solber (Ag) counterparts, Cu electrodes suffer from energy-level mismatch, halide-induced corrosion, and moisture-related degradation, and said that recent strategies, including buffer layers, alloying, and molecular interlayers, have improved Cu electrode stability, particularly ...

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