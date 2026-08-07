Join host Anna Proske on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Moritz Verleger, Head of Investor Relations at tonies SE. Discover how tonies has revolutionized children's entertainment with its screen-free audio system, selling nearly 12 million boxes globally. Learn about their innovative razor-blade business model where the box drives high-margin follow-up figurine purchases, with 70% of all boxes still active and an average of 20 figurines purchased per household in the first four years. Explore their remarkable expansion into North America where they've completely redefined a new category, their strategic partnerships with Disney, Pokemon, Hasbro, and Mattel, and the new TonieBox that extends the age range to 1-9 years while introducing interactive screen-free games. Whether you're an investor, parent, or industry professional, this conversation delivers fascinating insights into one of Europe's most successful consumer product companies.