What if one of the biggest environmental challenges in North America was hidden beneath your feet? In this episode of the Markets & Leaders Podcast, host Lyndsay Malchuk sits down with Catherine Flax, Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro, to explore the growing challenge of orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells across the United States and Canada. Millions of legacy wells remain scattered across communities, farmland, forests, and even near homes and schools. Many continue to emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas, while posing environmental, financial, and public safety challenges that are only now beginning to receive widespread attention. Together, Lyndsay and Catherine discuss how decades of energy development have created a modern-day infrastructure challenge, the role of government and private industry in addressing it, how methane emissions are being measured and reduced, and why innovative financing models, including carbon markets, are becoming an important part of the solution. This conversation goes beyond the environmental headlines to examine the intersection of energy, infrastructure, sustainability, investment, and long-term economic responsibility. In this episode, you'll learn: • What orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells are and why they matter • The environmental and economic impacts of methane emissions • Why millions of legacy wells remain unplugged across North America • How public and private sectors are working together to accelerate remediation • The role of carbon credits and innovative financing in environmental restoration • Why this issue represents both an environmental challenge and an investment opportunity • What the future of responsible energy infrastructure could look like Whether you're an investor, energy professional, policymaker, sustainability advocate, or simply interested in the future of environmental responsibility, this episode provides valuable insight into one of the most overlooked infrastructure challenges of our time.