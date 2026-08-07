Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive, candid conversation with dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) CEO Kevin Unrath and President & Director Bernd Krüper. For years, the market questioned dynaCERT's timelines, commercialization path, and whether its technology could ever scale. Today, that narrative is shifting. With new leadership, a sharper commercial focus, and growing international momentum, dynaCERT is moving from proving its technology to proving its business. Discover how the company is driving into emerging markets like Vietnam and Mexico, securing first series orders, and building a full industrialization strategy around its patented HydraGEN technology and HydraLytica software. Learn how the team is tackling operational realities, addressing emission regulations, and turning pilot success into revenue growth. Whether you're an investor, industry professional, or following cleantech innovation, this episode delivers critical insights into execution, accountability, and what success looks like for a company entering its next chapter.