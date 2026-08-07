Himel Brings Its Residential Vision to Life Through the Global Dream Home Campaign

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As expectations for modern living continue to evolve, residential electrical solutions are no longer judged solely by individual products, but by how seamlessly they work together to create homes that are safer, more comfortable and ready for the future. Responding to this shift, Himel is expanding its global Dream Home campaign, reinforcing its commitment to delivering integrated residential solutions that combine design, safety and intelligent functionality under one customer-focused experience.

Centered on the theme "Light Up Living," the campaign marks an important evolution in how Himel presents its residential offering. Rather than spotlighting a single hero product, Dream Home brings together a broad portfolio of wiring devices, EV charging solutions and other home electrical products to demonstrate how connected technologies can support every stage of modern living - from everyday convenience inside the home to a more sustainable lifestyle beyond it.

The campaign introduces unified customer experience, while the products behind it have already established themselves across international markets. Trusted by distributors, contractors, developers and homeowners in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and other regions, Himel's residential portfolio has earned recognition through consistent product quality, dependable performance and compliance with international standards.

Among the solutions featured in Dream Home, Altivo wiring device continues to stand out for its contemporary design and reliable performance, making it a preferred choice for a wide range of residential and commercial applications. The Nerio series further expands the portfolio with its spray-free finish, reflecting Himel's focus on both modern aesthetics and more sustainable manufacturing. Designed for greater flexibility in modern living, the Verso Series Track Socket enables users to add or reposition power outlets with ease, supporting dynamic spaces such as kitchens, home offices and multifunctional living areas. Extending the experience beyond the home, Electric Vehicle Charger Generation 2, recognized with the Top Innovation Award, supports the transition to cleaner mobility while embodying Himel's commitment to creating a cleaner, smarter and more connected future.

Dream Home also reflects Himel's broader belief that electrical products should do more than power buildings - they should improve the way people live. Guided by its Powering Infinity brand initiative, Himel continues to develop solutions that connect innovation with everyday needs, helping customers build homes that are not only functional and reliable, but also designed for the future.

About Himel

Founded in Spain in 1958, Himel is an award-winning global manufacturer of low-voltage electrical products and solutions. With presence in over 60 countries, the company offers value-engineered portfolios spanning power distribution, industrial applications and home electrical solutions for residential, commercial and industrial markets.

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