The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside China, was assessed at $19.227/kg, or $0.040/W, unchanged from the previous week, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Aug. 4. The findings of the U.S. Section 232 national security investigation into imports of polysilicon and its derivatives were announced Aug. 6. Starting Dec. 4, the United States will impose minimum import prices of $21/kg for polysilicon, $100/kg for ingots and wafers, $0.22/W for solar cells and $0.38/W for modules. Imported polysilicon derivatives will also ...

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