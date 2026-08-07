Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwere Seltene Erden: Entsteht hier die nächste Milliardenstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 10:42 Uhr
284 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coolita Technology PTE. LTD: Coolita launches Indonesia's first FAST Media Alliance with leading broadcasters

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's first industry alliance dedicated to FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) has been launched in Jakarta, bringing together broadcasters, technology companies and media organisations to support the digital transformation of television.

The Indonesia FAST Media Alliance was jointly initiated by Coolita and the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC). Its founding members include Indonesia's leading public and private broadcasters - TVRI, Metro TV, GARUDA TV, BTV, Jawa Pos Multimedia and JAKTV - with Tencent Cloud serving as the technology partner.

FAST combines the familiar experience of linear television with internet delivery and advertising-supported streaming. Around the world, broadcasters are increasingly using FAST to extend the reach of their channels, bring local content to connected TV audiences and develop new digital distribution models.

The new alliance aims to help Indonesian broadcasters explore that transition. Members will work together on FAST channel development, digital content distribution and technology collaboration, while preserving the strengths of free-to-air television. The alliance is also expected to support broader cooperation between Indonesia's media industry and international partners.

As a co-initiator, Coolita operates a smart TV platform across more than 100 countries and regions, serving over 40 million users worldwide, including more than five million in Indonesia. Its FAST service, Coolita Channel, offers more than 1,000 free channels across news, sports, movies and other genres, providing broadcasters with an established CTV distribution platform.

The alliance was announced during the China-Indonesia Youth Cultural Exchange Series in Jakarta, where industry representatives discussed the future of television, digital media and FAST. Participants agreed that as viewing continues to shift toward CTV, closer collaboration between broadcasters, technology providers and content partners will play an important role in supporting the next stage of Indonesia's television industry.

The Indonesia FAST Media Alliance is intended as an open industry platform and is expected to expand as more broadcasters, content owners and ecosystem partners participate in the development of Indonesia's FAST market.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coolita-launches-indonesias-first-fast-media-alliance-with-leading-broadcasters-302845961.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.