DP World Pilots Intermodal Corridor for Finished Vehicles Between Western and Southeastern Europe

Aiud in Romania to become a hub for finished vehicle distribution across Southeastern Europe | Rail service cuts emissions while improving cost certainty and predictability

AIUD, RO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / DP World has completed the first delivery of finished vehicles from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Aiud, Romania, launching a new rail corridor connecting western and southeastern Europe.

The initial shipment, destined for Chisinau, Moldova, is the first vehicle rail operation in Europe managed end-to-end by DP World. From Aiud, the vehicles will continue by road to their final destination. The company plans to use Aiud as a regional distribution hub for finished vehicles serving Romania and neighbouring markets.

The pilot forms part of DP World's broader strategy to strengthen Aiud's role as a regional automotive logistics hub. The company plans to introduce a regular service, with twice-monthly operations in the second half of 2026. DP World also plans to connect Aiud to other European ports, including Koper in Slovenia, in the same way.

The shift to intermodal transport delivers significant environmental benefits for customers, including up to a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to equivalent long-haul road transport. It also reduces exposure to cost volatility linked to evolving European road transport regulations and rising road usage charges across transit countries, while improving predictability by minimising cross-border administrative complexity.

Dragos Calin, Director Freight, Balkans at DP World, said: "Automotive companies are looking to reduce their exposure to long-distance road transport. By combining rail and road in a single integrated service, we are giving customers greater reliability, lower emissions and a solution that can scale as trade flows across Europe continue to evolve."

Svitlana Balaban, CEO of DP World Romania, said: "Our strategy is to build a more connected European logistics network, creating new trade corridors and giving customers greater choice in how they move goods across the continent. Aiud is an important part of that vision, creating new links between western European ports and markets across southeastern Europe."

The Aiud multimodal logistics terminal, opened in 2024 following DP World's €21 million investment, is a 180,000 m2 facility. Located adjacent to the A10 motorway and connected to Romania's national rail network, the terminal provides container handling, storage, customs services and freight forwarding capabilities.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

DP World's European network spans over 250 locations in more than 30 countries, including deep sea ports, inland terminals, rail hubs and warehousing facilities. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and people, we support more than 26,000 jobs and enable smarter, faster and more resilient trade across the continent.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

DP World has completed the first shipment on its new intermodal vehicle corridor linking Zeebrugge, Belgium, and Aiud, Romania, creating a more sustainable and reliable route for automotive logistics across Europe.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-pilots-intermodal-corridor-for-finished-vehicles-betwee-1204480