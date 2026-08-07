Solar photovoltaic energy became the leading source of electricity generation in Portugal for the first time in July, according to monthly statistics published by the Portuguese electricity system operator REN. The technology accounted for 19% of national consumption, surpassing hydroelectric (16%), wind (13%), and biomass (5%). Renewable energy sources covered a total 53% of electricity demand in Portugal last month. Non-renewable generation accounted for 13% of consumption, while the remaining 34% was covered by electricity imports. According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable ...

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