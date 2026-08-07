Agricultural Tires Market to Reach USD 15.84 Billion by 2035 Says Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Agricultural Tires Market was valued at USD 10.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 10.65 billion in 2026 to USD 15.84 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.52% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The research report, titled "Agricultural Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035," examines market demand by equipment type, tire technology, crop and terrain, end-user channel, brand tier and region. It assesses changing requirements across tractors, combine harvesters, self-propelled sprayers, planters, seeders, telehandlers, balers, implements and agricultural trailers.

Government Support and Precision Agriculture Accelerate Tire Upgrades

Government agricultural subsidies and precision farming investments are reducing the financial barrier to equipment purchases and supporting demand for technologically advanced agricultural tires.

The European Union's Common Agricultural Policy allocates EUR 387 billion for 2021 through 2027. The 2023-2027 framework places stronger emphasis on agricultural digitalization and requires member states to develop digital strategies for farming and rural areas.

In the United States, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency loans can finance precision agriculture equipment, including GPS globes, monitors and strip-till fertilizer systems. USDA data show that autosteering technology was used by 52% of midsize crop farms and 70% of large crop farms in 2023.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Equipment Type Leadership: Tractor drive R-1 and R-1W tires account for the largest market share because tractors perform primary field operations and require frequent tire replacement.

Tractor drive R-1 and R-1W tires account for the largest market share because tractors perform primary field operations and require frequent tire replacement. Technology Premiumization: Very high flexion and improved flexion tires are gaining adoption because they support heavier loads at lower inflation pressures while reducing soil compaction.

Very high flexion and improved flexion tires are gaining adoption because they support heavier loads at lower inflation pressures while reducing soil compaction. Terrain Requirements: Row crop and broad-acre applications generate the largest demand. Wet-field, muddy terrain and road transport operations require specialized products offering flotation, traction and durability.

Row crop and broad-acre applications generate the largest demand. Wet-field, muddy terrain and road transport operations require specialized products offering flotation, traction and durability. Aftermarket Strength: The replacement and aftermarket channel leads end-user demand due to recurring maintenance requirements and the aging agricultural equipment fleet.

The replacement and aftermarket channel leads end-user demand due to recurring maintenance requirements and the aging agricultural equipment fleet. Premium Brand Positioning: Premium tire manufacturers maintain leadership through advanced technology, strong distribution networks, longer service life and lower total cost of ownership.

"Agricultural tire purchasing decisions are increasingly linked to productivity, soil protection and machine utilization. Farmers are adopting heavier and more technologically advanced equipment, which requires tires capable of carrying higher loads without increasing ground pressure. This transition is moving demand toward radial, IF and VF technologies and creating a higher-value replacement market," said Lucas Harrison, lead agricultural equipment and off-highway mobility analyst at Radial Insights.

Mechanization in Developing Markets Expands the Installed Base

Rising food consumption is supporting agricultural mechanization across low- and middle-income countries. The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2026-2035 indicates that consumption growth will be driven almost entirely by middle- and low-income economies. Lower middle-income countries, led by India and Southeast Asia, are expected to contribute 39% of global consumption growth through 2035.

Mechanization intensity remains comparatively low across several developing regions. Africa has approximately 2.5 tractors per 1,000 hectares of arable land, compared with about 36 tractors across Europe and more than 70 tractors in highly mechanized European subregions.

This gap creates long-term opportunities for small- and medium-horsepower tractors, implements and agricultural service providers. Equipment-sharing and tractor-services-on-demand models are also improving machinery access for smaller farms. Hello Tractor reports engagement covering more than 4.5 million acres across over 20 African countries.

As tractors operate across larger service territories, radial agricultural tires become more attractive than conventional bias ply alternatives because they can improve traction, roadability, ride quality and fuel efficiency. New machinery sales also establish future aftermarket demand as installed fleets begin recurring replacement cycles.

VF and IF Technologies Increase Market Value

VF and IF tire technologies are expanding market value faster than overall unit volumes because they command higher prices and improve the performance of tractors, sprayers and harvesters.

IF tires can carry approximately 20% more load at the same inflation pressure, while VF tires can support about 40% more load. These technologies allow operators to use lower pressures in fields, increase tire footprints and reduce harmful soil compaction.

A published Michelin AXIOBIB 2 example shows that a 710/75R42 VF tire can carry 6,020 kilograms at 1 bar, compared with 1.6 bar for a non-VF tire at 65 kilometers per hour. Michelin's CEREXBIB 2 range also includes combine tire sizes rated to carry up to 19 metric tons per tire.

Published pricing reflects the technology premium. A Michelin 600/70R30 VF EVOBIB is listed at USD 6,139.98, compared with USD 5,091.24 for a 600/70R30 ROADBIB. Farmers increasingly accept this premium when the tire can protect soil, reduce fuel use and support heavier machinery.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global Agricultural Tires Market with a 47.95% share. Strong equipment production in China and India, government-led farm modernization and expanding replacement networks support its market leadership.

Europe accounts for 19.67% of global demand. High mechanization rates, environmental standards and precision agriculture adoption support demand for premium radial, IF and VF tires.

North America holds an 18.44% market share, supported by large-scale commercial farms, high equipment penetration, advanced tire technology adoption and a mature aftermarket.

Latin America represents 8.05%, with growth driven by mechanization in Brazil, Argentina and other export-oriented agricultural economies. The Middle East accounts for 3.10%, while Africa holds 2.79% and presents long-term potential as equipment access and rural infrastructure improve.

Agricultural Tires Market Snapshot, 2025-2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020-2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025-2035 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 10.14 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 10.65 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 15.84 Billion Forecast CAGR 4.52 % Leading Region Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Market Share 47.95 % Dominant Equipment Segment Tractor Drive Tires High-Growth Technology VF and IF Tires Leading Sales Channel Replacement and Aftermarket

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2025, Continental announced plans to discontinue its agricultural tires business by the end of 2025 following a strategic review. The company continued fulfilling existing contractual orders through year-end. The decision creates opportunities for competing manufacturers to gain OEM and replacement market share.

In July 2025, Trelleborg Tires introduced the TM800 PowerFlex for medium- and high-powered tractors. The product combines VF-PFO construction, ProgressiveTraction lugs and a road-focused central rib to support field-to-road performance, lower soil compaction and longer service life.

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Agricultural Tires Market?

A: The market is projected to increase from USD 10.65 billion in 2026 to USD 15.84 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.52%.

Q: Which region leads global agricultural tire demand?

A: Asia-Pacific leads with a 47.95% share due to strong mechanization, government support, equipment production and aftermarket expansion.

Q: Which technology offers the strongest premium growth opportunity?

A: Very high flexion and improved flexion tires offer a major opportunity because they carry heavier loads at lower pressures and help reduce soil compaction.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes Michelin, BKT, Trelleborg, Alliance Tire Group, Titan International, Mitas, Firestone, Galaxy, Petlas, CEAT, Nokian Tyres, Goodyear, Continental, Maxam and MRL.

Leading companies compete through VF and IF technology, regional production, OEM relationships, durable compounds, digital tire management and specialized terrain solutions. Premium manufacturers emphasize productivity and soil protection, while regional and economy brands target cost-sensitive farms through competitive pricing and localized distribution.

Access the Full Market Report and Dataset

Report URL:

Global Tire Market - https://www.radialinsights.com/report/tire-market

Implement Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035 - https://www.radialinsights.com/report/implement-tires-market

Harvester Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035 - https://www.radialinsights.com/report/harvester-tires-market

Bias Ply Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035 - https://www.radialinsights.com/report/bias-ply-tires-market

Belted Bias Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035 - https://www.radialinsights.com/report/belted-bias-tires-market

About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50-80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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