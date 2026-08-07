Sia continues its international expansion with the acquisition of Seven Consulting, an Australian management consulting firm known for its expertise in Business Transformation, serving many of the country's largest Banking, Government, Transportation Postal, Retail Consumer Goods, and Energy Utilities organizations.

Founded in 2002, Seven Consulting brings together a team of over 100 consultants, half of whom are based in Sydney and the other half split between Melbourne and Manila. The firm has built its reputation by supporting leading Banking, Government, Transportation, Retail and Energy Utilities clients on complex, business-critical transformation programs. Its client base includes several of Australia's largest Financial services companies NAB, Macquarie, ASX, Cuscal, Future Fund, Pepper Money the Australian Government and the Governments of New South Wales Victoria, as well as Australia Post, Woolworths, Coles, Coca-Cola, Optus, Adairs and leading Energy Utilities players including AGL.

This acquisition marks a key step in Sia's expansion in Australia, allowing the Group to reach critical mass in the country with a combined team of around 130 consultants, together with its existing base in Perth. It establishes a significant presence on Australia's East Coast, with flagship offices in Sydney and Melbourne, and diversifies Sia's client portfolio in Australia by adding access to larger blue-chip clients across Banking, Government, Transportation and Retail. Fully aligned with the M&A strategy defined with Blackstone, the transaction further reinforces Sia's global platform while expanding its program delivery and change management capabilities across key international markets.

As part of the integration, Seven Consulting will progressively leverage Sia's international reach, global solutions portfolio and deep expertise in Data AI. By combining Seven Consulting's recognized capabilities in business transformation and large-scale program delivery with Sia's global AI expertise, the combined business is uniquely positioned to become a leading AI transformation partner in Australia, helping organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale transformation.

"Seven Consulting's deep expertise in Program Delivery and Change Management, and its strong relationships with Australia's largest Banking, Government and Retail organizations, make it a highly strategic addition to Sia," said Matthieu Courtecuisse, Sia founder and CEO. "This acquisition is an important step in our ambition to reach critical mass in Australia and build a significant presence on the East Coast, alongside our existing team in Perth."

"We found in Sia a partner with the same entrepreneurial mindset, the same focus on high-impact client delivery, and the same conviction that our clients need practical, outcome-focused delivery expertise to navigate their most complex transformation programs," added Declan Boylan, Founder of Seven Consulting.

"Joining Sia is a unique opportunity for Seven Consulting to expand our reach beyond Australia, bring additional AI and digital capabilities to our clients, and contribute to the growth of a global delivery platform," said Gareth James, Managing Director, Seven Consulting.

This acquisition illustrates Sia's continued ambition to accelerate its international expansion while strengthening its sector and functional expertise in its most strategic markets.

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