Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - ProxyTool has officially launched as a modern proxy client and centralised proxy management platform. The Windows version is available now, with native versions for macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS scheduled to follow in the near future.

ProxyTool is being developed as the first full-featured professional proxy client, intended for availability across all major desktop and mobile platforms. It lets users route individual applications through separate SOCKS5, SOCKS4, SOCKS4a, HTTP, or HTTPS CONNECT proxies, assigning a distinct IP address to each browser, account, scraping tool, automation script, or application.

The launch introduces a fresh approach to professional proxy management. It combines the essential capabilities users expect from a premium proxy client with a modern interface, TCP and UDP routing, centralised management, proxy pools, advanced leak protection, and integrated provider services.

Users can, for example, route one browser through a residential proxy in the United States while another application uses a datacenter IP in Germany, all from a single interface.

Why Per-App Proxy Routing Remains Difficult:

Operating systems generally do not provide a simple native method for assigning separate proxies to individual applications. Users who need per-process proxy control therefore rely on dedicated third-party proxy clients.

For years, legacy software options have been the standard in this category, but many rely on ageing architectures. As use cases have expanded to include multi-account management, large-scale web scraping, residential proxy rotation, and fleet-wide deployment across dozens or hundreds of devices, demand for more flexible, centrally managed proxy workflows has continued to grow.

ProxyTool handles application traffic at the operating-system networking level. On Windows, it processes traffic at the kernel level and can route both TCP and UDP connections from browsers, games, VoIP clients, scrapers, and automation tools that have no built-in proxy support.

Once a rule is assigned to a specific executable, matching outbound connections pass through the selected proxy without changing the application's configuration.

Key Features:

ProxyTool includes a feature set aimed at professionals running standard and advanced multi-proxy workflows:

Per-application proxy routing - assign separate proxies to individual applications so each browser, scraper, or automation tool can use its own IP address and identity.

Support for all major proxy protocols - use SOCKS5, SOCKS4, SOCKS4a, HTTP, and HTTPS CONNECT proxies from virtually every major provider.

Proxy rules, chains, pools, and automatic fallback - build multi-hop chains, configure proxy pools and fallback routes, and define rules by application, domain, IP address, port, or protocol.

Full TCP and UDP traffic routing - route both TCP and UDP connections, including traffic that many traditional proxy configurations cannot handle.

DNS and IP leak protection - control DNS routing and prevent WebRTC, QUIC and HTTP/3, mDNS, and other network paths from exposing the real IP address.

Modern interface and traffic visibility - manage proxies, rules, chains, and pools while monitoring active connections, transferred data, selected routes, and applied rules.

Centralised proxy management - push configurations to multiple devices, lock routing rules, and monitor usage by proxy, process, application, or device from one web dashboard.

Integrated multi-provider proxy marketplace - purchase residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxies directly inside ProxyTool. The platform is designed to integrate with leading global proxy networks and specialized providers. The long-term goal is to establish ProxyTool as a comprehensive multi-provider proxy integration platform, allowing users to purchase, configure, monitor, and use proxies from multiple vetted networks through one system.

One-click legacy profile migration - import existing .ppx configuration profiles, including proxies, routing rules, DNS settings, and encrypted passwords, ensuring a seamless transition from older software.

AI-assisted configuration - paste a proxy string, describe what should be routed, and the built-in assistant creates the proxy entry and routing rule.

A full overview is available at proxytool.app/features.

Built for Real-World Proxy Workflows:

ProxyTool targets a broad range of professional users. Scraping teams can route python.exe, node.exe, or custom tools through rotating residential proxies without modifying their source code. Subprocesses and third-party libraries can automatically use the selected route.

Social media managers and agencies can assign a separate proxy to each browser or application, helping keep accounts isolated across Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and dedicated management tools.

Cybersecurity professionals can route selected tools through controlled proxy connections on untrusted hotel, conference, or public Wi-Fi networks while leaving unrelated traffic direct.

For enterprises, centralised fleet management addresses a common problem for companies running proxies across many devices. DevOps and infrastructure teams managing 50, 200, or 500 devices can push configuration updates via the web dashboard instead of manually configuring each computer.

ProxyTool is already deployed across several hundred managed devices, with early adoption from enterprise technology and digital marketing organisations.

Pricing and Availability:

ProxyTool is available now for Windows at proxytool.app. Native versions for macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS are currently being completed and will be released progressively.

A seven-day free trial is included with all plans, together with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Pricing starts at $12.59 per month for a single-device Standard plan, with Team Premium plans starting at $39.99 per month for three devices.

Enterprise plans with larger device allocations, dedicated account management, centralised administration, and custom volume pricing are available on request.

Existing users of legacy proxy clients can import their configurations in under two minutes using the built-in .ppx profile importer.

Additional provider integrations, expanded connection analytics, cross-platform management, and advanced enterprise features are currently in development.

About ProxyTool

ProxyTool is a cross-platform proxy client and centralised proxy management platform developed in Germany. It lets users route individual applications through SOCKS5, SOCKS4, SOCKS4a, HTTP, and HTTPS CONNECT proxies using per-app rules, build proxy chains and pools, route TCP and UDP traffic, prevent DNS and IP leaks, monitor connections in real time, and manage proxy configurations across entire device fleets. The Windows version is available now, with versions for macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS scheduled to follow. Its integrated marketplace provides access to residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxies from multiple providers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307896

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency