Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Gumlet, a Singapore-headquartered video hosting and streaming infrastructure platform, released its industry report titled "The State of Enterprise Video Hosting Post-Vimeo," an 18-month analysis of migration patterns in the enterprise video hosting market.





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The report draws on Gumlet's internal migration tracking data covering January 2025 through June 2026. During this 18-month research window, Gumlet recorded 12,000 customer accounts transitioning to its platform, representing more than 900,000 hours of video content and over 2 petabytes of data. The customer base spans EdTech platforms, course creators, OTT operators, SaaS products with embedded video, and corporate training providers.

"We didn't expect to be writing this report," said Aditya Patadia, Co-Founder and CEO of Gumlet. "But watching this scale of movement in the market over eighteen months, we felt the industry needed a data-driven look at what's actually happening in enterprise video infrastructure."

The report identifies four structural themes shaping the enterprise video hosting market in 2026: pricing models that scale with growth, reliability requirements for mission-critical delivery, specialized versus generalist platform positioning, and the growing importance of security features such as DRM protection.

The security theme is the fastest-growing category in the report. Businesses are increasingly requiring video hosting platforms that prevent video piracy, block downloads, disable screen recording, and support dynamic watermarking to trace leaked content back to individual viewers. Gumlet's implementation includes DRM protection across Widevine, FairPlay, and PlayReady, forensic and dynamic watermarking, password-protected video hosting, expiring signed URLs, domain and geographic restrictions, and screen recording prevention. This combination is used by LMS providers, EdTech platforms, online course creators, fitness training platforms, and OTT operators to secure premium video content and prevent unauthorized access.

This state video report by Gumlet also examines pricing structures in the enterprise video hosting market, drawing on published industry analysis. It documents that bandwidth-capped pricing models with overage penalties are increasingly a source of budget unpredictability for growing businesses, driving evaluation of flat-rate alternatives.

The report includes a vendor-neutral migration framework designed for engineering and product leaders. This framework covers five signals to monitor in a current video vendor, a seven-step migration readiness checklist, cost benchmarking methodology, and technical considerations covering DRM continuity, adaptive bitrate behavior, embed compatibility, and analytics continuity.

The full report, including complete methodology, is available on Gumlet's website.

About Gumlet

Gumlet Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered secure video hosting platform with managed DRM video protection, dynamic watermarking, password protection, and enterprise-grade security features designed to prevent video piracy and unauthorized downloads. The video platform provides fully managed DRM across Widevine, FairPlay, and PlayReady without requiring customers to operate their own license servers.

Gumlet is used by SaaS teams, EdTech companies, course creators, LMS providers, online course platforms, fitness training platforms, OTT operators, and startups requiring DRM-protected video hosting, screen recording prevention, expiring signed URLs, and domain restrictions to lock videos to their own platforms. The company is backed by Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India) with additional investors including Manish Jindal (founding member of Cloudflare), Asad Khan (Co-Founder and CEO of LambdaTest), Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev (Co-Founders of Haptik), and Miten Sampat (CRED). Learn more at gumlet.com.

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Source: FG Newswire