Furnaces have been lit at a new solar glass manufacturing facility in northern India. Emerge Renewables said its factory, in the state of Rajasthan, will have a manufacturing capacity of 300 tonnes per day, enough to cover around 2.5 GW of PV modules per year. While the company did not immediately answer further questions regarding qualification, supply agreements or the timeline for full-scale operations at the factory, it said in an announcement that it expects the full capacity to be sold out in "record time", and that glass produced at the facility will meet global quality standards. The factory ...

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