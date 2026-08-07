As the Australian energy sector responds to the federal government's tenfold expansion of the small-scale renewable energy scheme from 100 kW to 1 MW, a South Australian - and the world's largest - cattle station has already deployed rooftop solar to tackle energy reliability and diesel fuel costs. Spanning an area of approximately 23,800 kilometres squared, the equivalent of roughly 3 million rugby fields, the Williams Cattle Company (WCC)-owned Anna Creek Station pastoral operation sought to reduce its diesel generator fuel costs and energy reliability issues by installing a solar and battery ...

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