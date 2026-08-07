



































HONG KONG, Aug 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - At 8:08 a.m. on July 30, 2026, Wison held a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to mark the establishment of its Abu Dhabi subsidiary and the opening of its new office. Mr. Liu Hongjun, Chairman of Wison Group, and Mr. Zhou Hongliang, CEO of Wison Engineering, attended the event, together with members of the Wison Engineering management team and more than 80 Chinese and international employees. The ceremony was hosted by Mr. Zheng Shifeng, Senior Vice President of Wison Engineering.Since establishing its first overseas office in Saudi Arabia in 2008, Wison has continued to advance a series of projects across the Middle East. Over the years, generations of Wison employees have worked on the ground, fulfilled their responsibilities and contributed to the company's steady development in the region. The establishment of the Abu Dhabi subsidiary and the opening of its new office represent a significant step forward for Wison Engineering in deepening its presence in the Middle East market and advance its international expansion strategy. The new operation also provides a stronger platform for enhancing the company's oil and gas EPC delivery capabilities in international markets and serving clients across the region.In his speech, Mr. Zhou Hongliang noted that the opening of the new office marks a significant milestone in the company's overseas development. The new premises represent not only a new starting point, but also a new springboard for future growth. The Abu Dhabi subsidiary serves as a pivotal base for Wison Engineering to establish a strong presence in the Middle East and to reach out to the global market. It embodies the company's unwavering commitment to expanding its overseas presence and demonstrates its continuous progress from "going global" to "going deep" into international markets. In the face of new projects and new challenges, Zhou encouraged the team to seize new opportunities, respond to new challenges and maintain the highest standards in every aspect of its work. He called on employees to approach each task with a strong sense of urgency and a zero-defect mindset, and to earn the recognition and respect of the international market through strong project delivery and consistent fulfillment of contractual commitments.He emphasized that overseas business is not an option, but the primary battlefield for the company's future development. Looking ahead to this new journey, the company must further break down barriers, strengthen team cohesion, and refine management to make the Abu Dhabi project a signature overseas showcase for Wison Engineering, and to position the Abu Dhabi subsidiary as a solid pillar and strategic pivot for the company's overseas business expansion.With the new office now in operation, Wison Engineering will further enhance client proximity, strengthen local project execution capabilities, and improve regional resource coordination and integration, providing stronger support for the high-quality execution of key projects.In his concluding remarks, Mr. Liu Hongjun stated that Wison has been deeply rooted in the Middle East for eighteen years and has been honed through multiple projects. The Abu Dhabi subsidiary will focus on the execution of projects in hand, and will gradually develop into Wison's oil and gas engineering execution center, establishing full-process capabilities covering engineering, procurement, project execution, and an integrated capability system with coordinated support from specialized functions.He added that, following the successful delivery of current projects, the Abu Dhabi subsidiary will continue to serve local clients and gradually expand its reach to other countries and markets across the Middle East. Over time, it is expected to become an important hub through which Wison serves clients in the global oil and gas sector.This strategic positioning further defines the long-term mission of the Abu Dhabi subsidiary. The company will build its capabilities through project performance, stay close to clients through localized operations, and sustain its long-term development with an international team, while continuously enhancing its competitiveness in the global oil and gas engineering market.At the ceremony, the management team jointly cut the ribbon to mark the establishment of the Abu Dhabi subsidiary and the opening of the new office, and cut a celebratory cake. The company also prepared commemorative gifts for employees to share this important moment with both Chinese and international teams.Following the ceremony, the company's management held a discussion session with employee representatives, engaging in discussions on topics including project execution, cross-cultural collaboration, enhancement of international capabilities, and the integration of Chinese and international teams.Going forward, Wison will leverage its Abu Dhabi subsidiary to further strengthen its presence in the Middle East market and enhance its global footprint, steadily advancing on its path toward becoming a world-class oil and gas engineering service provider.Source: Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.