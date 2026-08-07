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WKN: A0MQJ5 | ISIN: GG00B1RMC548 | Ticker-Symbol: TFS
Berlin
30.12.25 | 13:25
14,350 Euro
-1,03 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Tetragon Financial Group Limited - Tetragon Financial Group Limited Dividend Information in Respect of Q2 2026

Tetragon Financial Group Limited - Tetragon Financial Group Limited Dividend Information in Respect of Q2 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

Tetragon Financial Group Limited Dividend Information in Respect of Q2 2026

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2026 -- On 29 July 2026, the Board of Directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of U.S.$ 0.12 (12.00 cents) per share in respect of the second quarter of 2026. The ex-dividend date is 31 July 2026. The record date is 3 August 2026. Payment of the dividend will take place from 26 August 2026.

Tetragon's website includes information on Tetragon's Optional Stock Dividend Plan for those shareholders electing to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares ( tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-info/dividend-and-repurchases/). Shareholders may elect to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares by making a dividend share election up to 13 August 2026. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in cash from 26 August 2026.

Cash dividends may be received in Sterling by those shareholders making a dividend currency election up to 13 August 2026. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars from 26 August 2026.

The reference price for shares delivered in lieu of cash is U.S. $13.56, resulting in a conversion ratio of one newly issued share for every 113.00 dividend rights held. The reference price is based on the volume - weighted average of the trading prices of a non-voting share on Euronext Amsterdam N.V. for the five-day trading period (treated as a single period) from 31 July to 6 August 2026.

For further information on the Optional Stock Dividend Plan, please refer to the brochure on Tetragon's website.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon Financial Group is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at tetragoninv.com/shareholders.

Tetragon's non-voting shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors. Please see: tetragoninv.com/shareholders/additional-info/.

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets ( Autoriteit Financiële Markten) under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.

Tetragon Investor Relations:
Yuko Thomas
ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:
Prosek Partners
pro-tetragon@prosek.com
U.K. +44 20 3890 9193
U.S. +1 212 279 3115

© 2026 PR Newswire
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